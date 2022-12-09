IPL 2023 to start from April 1 2023?

The starting date of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League could witness a change due to the World Test Championship finale. The IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23, but the IPL 2023 start date is yet to be announced.

The final decision of the IPL 2023 start date is expected to be taken during the IPL GC meeting before auction. According to the Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are planning to start IPL 2023 on either March 31 or April 1 next year. With Gujarat Titans being the defending champions the opening match of the IPL 2023 season is expected to take place in Ahmedabad. According to the report, the IPL stakeholders, who have spoken to the BCCI, have said that the board has given them an indication about March 31 or April 1 being the potential start date.