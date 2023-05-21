Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 : Following his side's one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Krunal Pandya expressed happiness for his team's qualification to the playoffs and said that he gave the ball to pacer Yash Thakur in the final over because the pitch was slow.

Rinku Singh's fighting knock of 67 runs went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in a thriller in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

"First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under a lot of pressure but credit to the boys. At one stage, they were 61/1 but I have seen it before that at this level, two-three tight overs and we are in the game. And there was some grip for the spinners as well. Rinku has been special this year, every game when he is there you cannot take it easy. Today he showed it again, but it is a high-pressure situation while bowling death overs to execute our plans. I was talking to my bowlers after each ball, I asked them to execute their plans, if after that the batter plays a good shot there's nothing we can do. (On the decision to bowl Yash Thakur for the 20th over) I go with my gut, last game there was some reverse swing so I went with Mohsin. Today I went with Yash because the pitch was slow and he was confident after a couple of good overs," said Krunal in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by KKR, LSG posted a total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals and was 73/5 at one point. Quinton de Kock (28) and Prerak Mankad (26) contributed some useful knocks up the order.

A 74-run stand between Nicholas Pooran (58 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ayush Badoni (25 in 21 balls, two fours and a six) and a cameo from Krishnappa Gowtham (11*) helped LSG reach a competitive total.

Sunil Narine (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Vaibhav Arora (2/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/27 in two overs) got a couple of scalps each as well. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy got a wicket each.

In the chase of 177, KKR started off on a high note, accumulating 61 runs in 5.5 overs before Venkatesh Iyer (24) was dismissed. After the dismissal of Jason Roy (45 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six), KKR was reduced to 82/3 in their 10 overs.

In the second half of the innings, KKR struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Despite Rinku Singh's valiant 67* in 33 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes, KKR fell just one run short of a win. They finished at 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31 in three overs) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Skipper Krunal Pandya and Gowtham got a wicket each.

Pooran was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

With this victory, LSG qualifies for the playoffs. They end their campaign with eight wins, five losses and one no-result in 14 games. They have a total of 17 points and are in third position.

KKR finished their campaign in seventh position with six wins, eight losses and a total of 12 points.

