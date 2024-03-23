IPL 2024: Andre Russell Smashes Three Sixes in an Over During KKR vs SRH Match (Watch Video)

Andre Russell unleashed a blistering knock to propel Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. The West Indies all-rounder smashed a 20-ball half-century at Eden Gardens.

SRH initially controlled the match with early wickets, but Russell's onslaught shifted the momentum. He stitched a crucial partnership with Rinku Singh after Phil Salt's fifty.

The West Indies all-rounder smashed three sixes off spinner Mayank Markande in the 16th over at Eden Gardens.

Russell slog-swept the first ball in his arc for a six over the ropes. He followed it up by hammering a 102-meter maximum past deep mid-wicket. He then dispatched another delivery within his range for another six, helping Kolkata Knight Riders extract 18 runs from the over. Russell continued his assault, scoring a boundary and a huge six against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the next over to keep the momentum going for KKR.

This marked Russell's first IPL fifty against SRH, although he previously notched three unbeaten 49-run scores against them. However, today's knock was driven by KKR's desperate need for runs. Russell continued his powerful display, propelled KKR toward a 200-run total.