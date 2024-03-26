IPL 2024: CSK Continues Winning Streak, Defeats GT by 63 Runs at Chepauk

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) extended their winning streak in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a convincing 63-run victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday.

CSK batted first and posted a strong total of 206 for 6 wickets. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Rachin Ravindra (46) got CSK off to a flying start before Rashid Khan dismissed Ravindra in the sixth over. Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane (27) added 42 runs before Sai Kishore got the better of Rahane.

Shivam Dube (51) then took center stage, smashing his seventh IPL half-century in just 22 balls. He shared a 57-run stand with Daryl Mitchell before being dismissed by Rashid Khan in the next over. A late flourish from Sameer Rizvi (18) helped CSK reach 206.

GT's chase faltered early as Deepak Chahar removed openers Shubman Gill (LBW) and Wriddhiman Saha (caught behind) to leave them struggling at 34-2. Mitchell Santner dismissed Vijay Shankar, and David Miller (24) and B Sai Sudharsan (37) briefly threatened a recovery with a 41-run stand.

However, a brilliant fielding effort by Rahane led to Miller's dismissal, and Tushar Deshpande (2-22) claimed his 100th T20 wicket by dismissing Sudharsan. Deshpande also dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai, while Mustafizur Rahman (2-24) and Chahar (2-28) picked up two wickets each to restrict GT to 143-8.

The win takes CSK to the top of the IPL points table with four points from two matches. They will next face the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 31, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Meanwhile, GT will travel to Ahmedabad to take on the SunRisers Hyderabad on the same day.