IPL 2024: MI's Hardik Pandya sweats out ahead of Gujarat Titans clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 : Star India and Mumbai Indians (MI) all rounder Hardik Pandya was seen during the net practice ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Last year's runners-up, the Gujarat Titans and five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, will square off against each other in a mouth-watering campaign opening clash on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Pandya's move to his former franchise, MI, following two great seasons with GT. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

Ahead of the fixture against the Gujarat-based franchise, Mumbai shared a glimpse of the 30-year-old's attacking style during the net practice session.

"Hardik is Matchday Ready," MI wrote on X while sharing the clip.

https://x.com/mipaltan/status/1771734646230778099?s=20

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra.

