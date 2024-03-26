IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Hilarious Toss Goof-Up in CSK vs GT Match Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, in his first season at the helm, had a lighthearted moment at the toss during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Gill initially opted to bat after winning the toss but quickly corrected himself, saying, "We are batting first, sorry, we are going to bowl first." The incident drew laughter from commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and may have reminded fans of a similar moment involving India captain Rohit Sharma during an ODI against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill is a Ghajini fan.



He won the Toss and forget what to do.pic.twitter.com/u7d7M3Jn2i — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) March 26, 2024

Both teams emerged victorious in their opening matches. CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore at home, while GT outclassed Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

The Titans will field the same lineup that secured their first win, while the Super Kings have brought in Matheesha Pathirana to replace Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson