IPL Auction 2023: Preity Zinta loses Shahrukh Khan to Gujarat Titans for 7.40 Crore

Gujarat Titans made a significant acquisition during the IPL 2024 Auction by securing the talented young cricketer Shahrukh Khan for 7.4 Crore. Despite being released by Punjab Kings this season, Shahrukh Khan garnered considerable interest from multiple franchises before ultimately joining the MS Dhoni-led side. The bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings concluded with GT successfully acquiring the player.

Shahrukh Khan Poised for a Stellar Impact in IPL 2024:

Shahrukh Khan, known for his explosive batting and finishing skills, is set to make a considerable impact in the upcoming IPL season. Despite his limited experience, he has consistently been on the radar of IPL franchises. In the IPL 2022 auction, with an initial price of INR 40 Lakh, he became the center of a bidding war involving Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Eventually, PBKS secured his services for INR 9 Crore.

In the previous IPL season, Shahrukh Khan showcased his batting prowess, scoring 156 runs in 14 matches with an impressive strike rate of 165.95. While his recent performances in domestic white-ball cricket may not have been outstanding, he has demonstrated improvement in his off-spin bowling. Notably, in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his team.

Gujarat Titans' successful acquisition of Shahrukh Khan adds a dynamic and powerful player to their roster, enhancing their prospects for a competitive IPL 2024 campaign.