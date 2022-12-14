IPL Auction 2023: When and Where to watch live telecast

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer.Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore.

Afghanistan’s Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, a 15-year-old right-arm off-spinner is the youngest player in this year's auction. Ghazanfar, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, is a native of the Paktia province’s Zurmat area. Given his height, he began as a fast bowler but gradually switched to a spinner under the watchful tutelage of former Afghanistan captain Ahmadzai. Ravichandran Ashwin is his inspiration.

When will the auction commence

The auction will commence at 14:30 IST on December 23rd in Kerala, Kochi.

Where to watch live telecast

The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels. In India, Viacom 18 has the official digital rights for the IPL 2023 in India.

The live streaming of IPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema App in India.