IPL 2024 Auction: Complete List of sold and unsold players

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League's most extensive pre-season event—a mini-auction ahead of the 2024 edition—currently underway at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 77 slots (30 overseas) are available for filling in this auction, marking the event's first occurrence outside India.

A total of 332 players, including renowned names like Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, as well as promising uncapped Indian cricketers such as Shahrukh Khan and Kartik Tyagi, will be up for bidding. The auction will determine the list of sold players, the teams they've been acquired by, the prices they fetched, and also highlight those who remained unsold.

IPL 2024 Auction: Sold Players

1. Rovman Powell (Base price INR 1 crore) - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.4 crore (USD 892,000 approx)

2. Harry Brook (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore (USD 482,000 approx)

3. Travis Head (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 6.8 crore (USD 819,000 approx)

4. Wanindu Hasaranga (Base price INR 1.5 crore) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.5 crore (USD 181,000 approx)

5. Rachin Ravindra (Base price INR 50 lakh) - Sold to CSK for INR 1.8 crore (USD 217,000 approx)

6. Shardul Thakur (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to CSK for INR 4 crore (USD 482,000 approx)

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (Base price INR 50 lakh) - Sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000 approx)

8. Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore (USD 2,470,000 approx)

9. Gerald Coetzee (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 5 crore (USD 602,000 approx)

10. Harshal Patel (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to Punjab Kings for 11.75 crore (USD 1,412,000 approx)

11. Daryl Mitchell (Base price INR 1 crore) - Sold to CSK for INR 14 crore (USD 1,687,000 approx)

12. Chris Woakes (Base price INR 2 crore) - Sold to Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore (USD 506,000 approx)

IPL 2024 Auction: Unsold Players

1. Rilee Rossouw (Base price INR 2 crore)

2. Karun Nair (Base price INR 50 lakh)

3. Steven Smith (Base price INR 2 crore)

4. Manish Pandey (Base price INR 50 lakh)