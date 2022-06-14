IPL media rights sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore for a five-year period

IPL media rights sold for Rs 48,390 crore for a five-year period, said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday."Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Disney Star retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game), while the most sought-after India digital rights deal was acquired for Rs 20,500 crore by the Reliance backed Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C, paying another Rs 2991 crore.The deal for package A and B is for 410 matches across five years with 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024 and 84 each in 2025 and 2026. The 2027 edition will have 94 games. Package D with a base price of Rs 3 crore per game with overseas TV and Digital Rights on offer was sold for Rs 1324 crore to Viacom18 and Times Internet.Viacom18 entered the fray through a consortium which has former Star India head Uday Shankar (Bodhi Tree) and James Murdoch (Lupa Systems) in it."I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI's organisational capabilities despite two pandemic years," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," he added."The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience," tweeted Shah.In terms of sheer valuation, IPL is now being counted as one of the top-most sporting properties such as National Football League (USA), National Basketball Association (USA) and English Premier League (England).