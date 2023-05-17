Ireland batter Harry Tector jumps to Top 10 ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings

Dubai [UAE], May 17 : Talented Ireland batter Harry Tector's remarkable recent run has continued making massive gains to jump inside the top 10 on the latest ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings on Wednesday.

Tector scored a career-best 140 during the second match of Ireland's recent ODI series against Bangladesh in Chelmsford and the 23-year-old finished that series as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs from three entertaining knocks.

It saw Tector rise a massive 72 rating points and move inside the top 10 on the latest ODI rankings for batters, with the in-form youngster now occupying seventh place on a star-studded list of some of the best white-ball players in the world that is still headed by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Tector's 7th place is also the best for Ireland with the bat.

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has maintained his second position with 777 points. Third and fourth places have been taken by Pakistani players Fakhar Zaman with 755 points and Imam-ul-Haq with 745 points respectively.

India's young batter Shubman Gill has made it to the top five with 738 points. Whereas David Warner is placed in the sixth position.

Star batters Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are placed eighth, ninth and tenth respectively in the ranking.

Tector's new rating of 722 points it the highest an Ireland male batter has ever achieved in ODI cricket, with the right-hander moving in front of modern-day stars like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli on the latest rankings update.

Eoin Morgan reached 712 in 2019 but by that time he was playing for England. In terms of an exclusively Ireland player, the highest was Paul Stirling who reached 697 points in June 2021.

Tector will get the chance to further improve his ranking when Ireland take part in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe during June and July and skipper Andy Balbirnie believes the sky is the limit for the youngster.

"He's just got all the attributes to go on and be one of the greats of Irish cricket and I hope that we can help him on his way, and he continues to put in scores for us," Balbirnie said as quoted by ICC.

"The more runs he gets for us, the better place we're going to be."

Tector wasn't the only Ireland player to impress against Bangladesh, with underrated seamer Mark Adair also making giant strides on the latest rankings for bowlers and all-rounders on the back of his seven wickets for the series.

Adair collected two more scalps than any other bowler over the course of the series and was rewarded with a 30-spot hump to 31st overall on the list for ODI bowlers and a 33-place rise on the list for all-rounders to 33rd.

