"Ireland showed grit, determination", England skipper Stokes after 10 wicket win in one-off Test

London [UK], June 3 : Following his side's 10-wicket win over Ireland in the one-off Test, England Test skipper Ben Stokes lauded Ireland for showing "grit and determination" and the match gave the side an insight into what they have to do against Australia in The Ashes.

Pacer Josh Tongue took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as the hosts England clinched an easy win against a spirited Ireland side on Day 3 of the one-off Test match at Lord's on Saturday.

"Thought Ireland came out and showed grit and determination. It gives us a little insight into what we might have to do against Australia. It got flatter as it went on. Trying to take the game on in our own way allowed us to potentially bowl them out without batting again. Ireland had to get a really good score to put us under pressure. Good test and credit to Ireland today," said Stokes in a post-match presentation.

"[On Jonny Bairstow and Tongue] Jonny came back in and did a tidy job behind the stumps. Good to get back out into the arena. Tongue came in and performed really well, he had performed that third seamer role and showed how versatile he can be. Something we are looking for in a seam bowler. Pretty special getting a five-for for England at Lord's," added Stokes in a post-match presentation.

Josh Tongue made the most of his late call-up to the Test side to take a five-wicket haul to help England wrap up Ireland's second innings on Day 3, with the visitors setting a target of just 11 runs.

After Ollie Pope (205 in 208 balls) and Ben Duckett (182 in 178 balls) had fired England to a massive total of 524/4 declared on Day 2. It took quite an effort from Ireland to avoid an innings defeat. Ireland was bundled out for 172 in the first innings, with efforts coming from James McCollum (36), Paul Stirling (30) and Curtis Campher (33). Stuart Broad had taken a five-wicket haul and ended with figures of 5/51. After England crossed 500 in the second innings, they gained a lead of 352 runs.

In Ireland's second innings, when they needed to overcome this gigantic lead, Tongue took four of the top five batters out to reduce the visitors to 126/4. Harry Tector put up a fight with a half-century, a knock of 51 in 98 balls, but the real aggression came from lower down the order.

Mark Adair and Andy McBrine smothered the England attack for more than a session, putting on the highest partnership by Ireland in Test cricket to launch a late fightback.

The duo took Ireland from 162/6 to 325 before Adair fell 12 runs short of a century. Matthew Potts broke the threatening partnership to end Adair's stirring 76-ball 88 before Tongue completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Fionn Hand.

McBrine remained unbeaten on 86 as Ireland finished on 362/9 with opener James McCollom, who was out retired hurt, unable to bat.

Zak Crawley (12*) went on to smash three fours in four balls to take England to an easy win as they began their summer on a positive note despite the injury cloud around the quicks that had hit them right before the Test match.

England has less than two weeks before the first Ashes Test of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle in Birmingham. They also named a strong 16-member squad for the first two Tests of the series earlier in the day.

Pope emerged as 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.

Brief Scores: England: 524/4 and 12/0: (Zak Crawley 12*) beat Ireland: 172 and 362/9 (Mark Adair 88, Andy McBrine 86, Josh Tongue 5/66) by 10 wickets.

