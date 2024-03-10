Irfan Pathan Gets Teary Eyed After Brother Yusuf Gets Lok Sabha Ticket from TMC

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan on Sunday wrote an emotional post on X after the Trinamool Congress announced his brother Yusuf Pathan's foray into electoral politics. He hailed Yusuf Pathan for his patience and kindness and said the former all-rounder is dedicated to the service of the people without even holding an official position.Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people," he wrote.

Also Read: Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra Among 42 TMC Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday named former cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district.Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from the constituency which Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds. The Congress hasn't yet announced a candidate from the constituency.The Trinamool released its full list of 42 candidates for West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections. Yusuf Pathan was part of India's limited-overs cricket team that won the global titles of 2007 ICC WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup.