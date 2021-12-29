Irfan Pathan, wife Safa welcome their second child

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig recently welcomed their second child, a boy, with the Pathan making the announcement on Tuesday. “Safa and I welcome our baby boy Suleiman Khan. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy,” he wrote on Instagram. The post has a photo of the beaming new father holding his newborn. The couple had their first son, Imran Khan Pathan, in December 2016.

Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).The all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020.He was part of the victorious Indian team at the 2007 World Twenty20 and was the man-of-the-match in the final against Pakistan.

