Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan Fight: Cricketer Brothers Share a Warm Hug After Ugly On-Field Brawl (Watch Video)

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were involved in an ugly fight during the match against South Africa champions in the World Championship of Legends 2024. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan had a heated altercation after a miscommunication during a crucial moment of the game. Veteran pacer Dale Steyn bowled the crucial 19th over of India Champions' chase. Irfan Pathan attempted a big shot on the first delivery but only managed to sky the ball to long-off. The ball was not caught as it bounced before reaching Dane Vilas. However, Irfan was run out in a mix-up with his brother Yusuf.

A visibly frustrated Irfan expressed his disappointment, directing his ire towards Yusuf, seemingly accusing him of not paying attention. In response, Yusuf, also clearly upset, shouted back, creating a moment of tension between the usually cohesive siblings on the field. After the video went viral, Irfan shared a unseen glimpse of his warm affection with Yusuf were the duo were seen sharing a warm hug. The tournament, launched this year, sees some of the retired cricketing legends returning to action. India Champions is captained by former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and features Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, and Robin Uthappa, in addition to the Pathan brothers. Despite the setback, India managed to put up a fight, needing 153 runs to qualify for the semi-finals. Although they lost the match by 54 runs, their effort saw them reaching 156/6 in 20 overs, which was enough to advance to the next stage and simultaneously dash South Africa's hopes of progressing further in the tournament.



