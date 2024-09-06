Legends League Cricket returns with exciting matches across four cities

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The Legends League Cricket (LLC) is back with another edition, kicking off with an explosive match between Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan's Konark Suryas Odisha (formerly Bhilwara Kings) on September 20.

This franchise-based tournament will feature 25 matches among six teams, culminating in a grand final on October 16.

The tournament will unfold across four cities, Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar.

"Legends League Cricket has witnessed the highest level of competition, cricketing action and fair play across seasons in all the matches that have been played. As league commissioner, it is my job in this league is to ensure that the cricketing part of it is run properly and this season will be no different. There is pride attached to what we do and I am looking forward to another exciting season," Ravi Shastri was quoted from a release from LLC.

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur will host six matches, beginning with the opening game on September 20.

The action will then move to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat for another six matches starting September 27.

From October 3, the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu will host six matches. Finally, the LLC will bring cricket back to Srinagar after 40 years, with seven matches, including the final, at the Bakshi Stadium from October 9 to 16.

In the previous edition, cricket fans enjoyed watching former international stars like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, and Ross Taylor, along with 110 other legendary cricketers.

This season, Indian legends Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Kedar Jadhav will make their debut in the tournament.

The LLC schedule is packed as Jodhpur will host the opening leg with matches from September 20 to 26, including games like Konark Suryas Odisha vs. Manipal Tigers, India Capitals vs. Hyderabad Team, and Southern Superstars vs. Gujarat Team.

Surat will follow from September 27 to October 2, featuring matches such as Konark Suryas Odisha vs. Manipal Tigers, Hyderabad Team vs. Gujarat Team, and India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers.

Jammu's leg will run from October 3 to 8, with key matches like Manipal Tigers vs. Hyderabad Team, India Capitals vs. Konark Suryas Odisha, and Konark Suryas Odisha vs. Hyderabad Team.

Finally, the Srinagar leg from October 9 to 16 will include crucial games such as Hyderabad Team vs. Southern Superstars, India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, and Konark Suryas Odisha vs. Gujarat Team.

The knockout stages will feature the qualifier on October 12, the eliminator on October 13, the semi-final on October 14, and the final on October 16.

