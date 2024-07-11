WCL 2024: Irfan and Yusuf Pathan's 'Ugly Fight' as Miscommunication Leads to Run-Out During India Champions vs Australia Champions Match; Watch Video

During the 15th match of the World Championship of Legends 2024 between the India Champions and South Africa Champions on Tuesday, July 10, the Pathan brothers got into an ugly altercation. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were caught on camera yelling at each other on the crease following a miscommunication.

Irfan Pathan Yells at Elder Brother Yusuf Pathan After Getting Run-Out

A heated moment between Pathan brothers at WCL.



India Champions needed 21 runs in the last 12 balls to qualify for Semi Finals. pic.twitter.com/hgIbhCtGFq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 11, 2024

In the 9th over of the match, bowled by Dale Steyn, Irfan Pathan attempted a slog shot on a slower-length ball but only managed a top edge that didn't reach the boundary rope. The fielder nearly caught it but fumbled, and the ball was quickly returned to Steyn at the non-striker's end.

India vs South Africa Match Highlights

While Irfan had run halfway down the pitch, he failed to reach the crease in time as Steyn swiftly took the catch and dislodged the bails. After his dismissal, Irfan tried unsuccessfully to persuade Yusuf to attempt a second run. Following this, Irfan expressed his frustration towards his elder brother for not running.

Irfan Pathan Kisses Brother Yusuf on the Forehead

However, Irfan Pathan had cooled down by then and hilariously kissed Yusuf's forehead, celebrating the team's qualification into the knockouts.

India ultimately lost the match by 54 runs. Their next appearance will be in the second Semi-Final against Australia Champions on July 12.