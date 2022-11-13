Is Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's divorce publicity stunt?

Sania Mirza and her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, have announced that they will soon host a talk show, The Mirza Malik show. The latest development was shared on Instagram along with a poster featuring the couple. The show will air on a Pakistani channel - Urduflix official. The text attached to the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show. UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform. Sharing a poster of the show featuring the sports stars, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix."The poster showed Sania and Shoaib standing with her hand on his shoulder. The graphics in the background showed the Burj Khalifa. The couple is based in Dubai currently. The development comes amid rumours of their separation which has become a hot topic in the media.

One of their close friends revealed recently that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left. The close friend stated that the couple will be divorced soon as the two are already separated, Zee News Hindi reported. Another confirmation on their divorce has been given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."