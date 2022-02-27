Ishan Kishan ruled out of third T20I after being struck on the helmet

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka after being struck on the helmet in the second T20I in Dharamsala. Kishan was taken to the hospital last night for a check-up and CT scans were conducted, the BCCI said in a press statement. "The findings of the CT scan are normal. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion," read the statement.



Kishan received a mandatory concussion check from the Indian physios after Kumara's venomous delivery struck him on the helmet. The Sri Lankan pacer was quick to check on Kishan following the incident. Kishan copped the vicious hit on the helmet before the end of the third over in the first Powerplay. Even though Kishan was rattled by the nasty delivery, the Indian opener remained keen on acing the chase for the hosts in the 2nd T20I.