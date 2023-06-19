It happened in the heat of the moment: Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet in wild celebration against RCB

New Delhi, June 19 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan has expressed his regret over his wild celebration, in which he tossed his helmet following the team's victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a closely contested Indian Premier League match held in Bengaluru.

Avesh, who came to bat at No.11, sneaked a single off the last delivery of the match to clinch the game for his side. He was seen throwing his helmet to the ground after completing the winning run.

Notably, the LSG pacer was reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct.

"Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha. I realised later that I shouldn't have done that. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha," Avesh Khan was quoted saying by the Indian Express.

However, he admitted that was dissatisfied with his performance during the IPL 2023 season.

"If you compare my past two IPL seasons before this one, it went the way I wanted too. However, even though the season didn't go well as per my standard, I maintained my economy rate which is less than 10. I bowl crucial overs 4 or 5th over and later in death," he said.

With the West Indies series just around the corner, the Madhya Pradesh seamer, who played five ODIs and 15 T20Is for the national team, is optimistic about being recalled by the selectors.

"I'm hoping to be there. Selection is not in my hand as a player, one goes through ups and down. I want to make a comeback and just hoping to do that," said Avesh.

The 26-year-old, whose last appearance for the Indian team came during home series against South Africa in 2022, has three ODI wickets and 13 T20I scalps to his name.

