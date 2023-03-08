It was great batting with Jemimah, she is so enthusiastic: Jess Jonassen after DC's 42-run win over UP Warriorz in WPL

The Delhi Capitals continued their brilliant run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

All-rounder Jess Jonassen first played unbeaten innings of 42 runs off 20 balls to help DC post 211/4 in their 20 overs. The side was led from the front by their skipper Meg Lanning, who scored 70 in 42 balls. And then the Australian picked up figures of 3/43 as the Delhi Capitals restricted the UP Warriorz to 169/5, despite Tahlia McGrath's heroic knock of 90* in 50 balls.

Speaking about her Player of the Match performance, Jonassen said as per a Delhi Capitals press release, "I was really nervous before going to bat. It has been a while since I have spent some time in the middle. It was great batting with Jemimah. She is so enthusiastic and encouraging. I was struggling a little bit and the strategic timeout came at the right time. I then reminded myself what I needed to do on that wicket."

The Australian also said that the players in the Delhi Capitals camp have gelled together nicely, "I felt like I had already played with everyone before when we played our first game against RCB. We've got some incredible international experience. Our side is incredibly strong and everyone has gelled together nicely. There is a lot of laughter and a bit of banter. It is really nice to be a part of this setup and learn from different people."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Radha Yadav, who took a terrific catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma, said, "I thought the catch was easy for me. I do not know how it looked from the outside. We are backing each other and communicating well within the group. The players understand each other well and we are enjoying this tournament."

The Delhi Capitals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Speaking about the same, Yadav said, "We have a great skill set as a team and we have to continue to keep things simple. We must ensure to do the small things correctly and convert the half chances."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

