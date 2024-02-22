Shah Rukh Khan meets Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians squads ahead of WPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 : Legendary Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan met the squads of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the opening clash between both sides of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two on Friday.

The 'King of Bollywood' is set to perform at the star-studded opening ceremony of WPL season two on Friday, which will also witness other Bollywood stars namely Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

In a video posted by WPL's official Twitter handle, Shah Rukh was seen meeting various MI and DC stars, including MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, DC vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues and DC skipper, Australian legend Meg Lanning.

One of the key highlights of this meeting was the 'King of Bollywood' sharing a moment with 'Queen of Cricket' Lanning and doing his trademark pose with her. The multi-time World Cup winning skipper for Australia was also delighted after getting to interact with the global film icon.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1760707493620031993

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year's loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women's franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor