It was, ‘I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play’, says Paine on Stokes ODI return

Hobart, Aug 18 Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has found Ben Stokes’ return to the ODI side ahead of the World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19 interesting, saying that it seemed the all-rounder had a pick-and-choose option of the events he wants to play.

Earlier this week, Stokes reversed his decision to retire from ODI cricket, which was made last year, for England’s upcoming series against New Zealand at home. It means that Stokes, Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, will be available for the side’s defence of their title in India.

“Ben Stokes coming out of one-day retirement, I found that interesting. It was a bit of, ‘Me, me, me’, there isn’t it? It was, ‘I'll pick, and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play’, and ‘I'll play in the big tournaments'. The guys who played for 12 months, ‘Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now'?,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

Stokes, though, will feature in the ODIs as a specialist left-handed batter due to his chronic left knee injury that hampered his role as an all-rounder during this year’s Ashes. With Stokes coming in, England left out young in-form batter Harry Brook.

Though Paine wasn’t convinced about Stokes’ return at the expense of Brook, he admitted England should enter the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup as favourites alongside hosts India.

“I don't know, he's not bowling. Harry Brook or Ben Stokes? As a bat. It would be very close, very, very close. Probably (England are now favourites), them and India. I think the Aussies if they can get hot (they can also win).”

England will open their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The ten-team tournament will conclude with the final to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

