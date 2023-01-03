Jasprit Bumrah returns to India squad for ODIs against Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the Indian squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The talismanic speedster was out of action due to a back injury since September 2022. He was declared fit earlier but the team was cautious and did not include him in the squad earlier.

The fast bowler had been out of action since September last year because of a stress reaction in his back. He had been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since then.India play three ODIs against Sri Lanka on January 10, 12 and 15.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.