Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in Edgbaston Test?

Team India were dealt with a huge blow after regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. Rohit was soon shifted into isolation casting doubts on his availability for the Edgbaston Test. Now as per a report in InsideSport, the Mumbai Indians skipper will be tested today. If the test results come negative, their is a good chance that he can play the Edgbaston Test.The Chairman of BCCI’s Selection Committee Chetan Sharma is also reaching Birmingham today. The Indian team coach Rahul Dravid will have discussion with Chetan and final decision on Rohit’s participation in the 5th Test will be taken.

Currently Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been put on standby to lead the team in 5th test. “Rohit is still in isolation. If Rohit tests negative on Wednesday, he most probably be available for the match. He is match-fit and should not be a problem,” a member of the selection committee was quoted as saying to InsideSport.“Jasprit has been informed about the situation and he is on standby to lead. Look, Rishabh is very young and needs to be groomed to lead in Tests. So for now Bumrah is our best bet” a BCCI official had informed InsideSport earlier this week.Rarely has a fast bowler been picked to lead the side in Indian cricket. Kapil Dev was a glorious exception. No fast bowler has led India since Kapil Dev in March 1987. 35 years later Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be officially designated as captain of India for the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, starting from July 1 if Rohit fails to recover in time.



