Jio Cinema to stream IPL 2023 in 4k for free

Jio Cinema is set to offer its viewers multi-language and multi-camera presentation, enhanced interactivity and a 4K ultra HD feed during the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Since Star Sports were the official broadcasters of IPL in India from 2018, they used to provide the live streaming of IPL to the audience on Disney+ Hotstar app and website and only those who paid for the subscription could watch the matches. When the bidding for the new digital rights contract happened, JioCinema bagged the deal and earlier confirmed that the JioCinema users can stream the IPL on their digital devices for free. Now they also confirm that the streaming will be provided in 4K resolution or UltraHD.

JioCinema will let users to switch between multiple camera angles during the IPL matches. a feature that got popularity during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The JioCinema app will also let fans check statistics such as score and pitch heat map on phones, while those watching on a large screen will be able to see the information alongside the match through the hype mode. The users will be able to stream the matches in 12 languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri. The statistics and graphics will also be displayed in the selected language.