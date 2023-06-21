Joe Root replaces Marnus Labuschagne as new top-ranked batter in ICC Men's Test rankings

Birmingham, June 21 England's premier batter Joe Root has replaced Australia's Marnus Labuschagne as the top-ranked Test batter in the latest update of ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings released on Wednesday.

Root managed scores of 118 not out, his 30th Test century and 46 in both innings in a losing cause during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. Those superb individual efforts saw the 32-year-old rise a massive five places and regain his place as the number one-ranked Test batter in the world.

Labuschagne has dropped to third place as a result of scores of 0 and 13 against England, with Kiwi veteran Kane Williamson, out due to an ACL injury, jumping two places to second overall.

Labuschagne's fellow team-mates, Travis Head (drops one place to fourth position) and Steve Smith (down four spots to sixth place) have also lost some ground, with just 26 rating points now separating the top six players in what is one of the closest battles seen in recent times.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics against England, has risen to a new career best rating and seventh place overall, while young England batter Harry Brook also earnt the highest mark of his short Test career by jumping five places to 13th on the latest Test rankings.

In bowlers, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintains his top spot. But England pace duo of Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad have risen one place each inside the top 10, with the former now at fifth place, sandwiched between Pat Cummins (fourth place) and Nathan Lyon (sixth place).

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood jumped two places to third overall on the updated list for all-rounders in men's ODIs. Maqsood contributed a valuable 59 and picked up a wicket as Oman upset Ireland in their opening match of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers, while the left-arm spinner also jumped five places to 40th on the list for ODI bowlers.

USA's left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar has jumped five places to 18th overall and a career high rating on the list for bowlers. He is the first USA player to reach the top 20 in either batting or bowling in the ODI rankings. Ireland seamer Josh Little (up seven spots to equal 32nd) and UAE spinner Aayan Afzal Khan (up 10 places to 37th) also made moves in the bowler's rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor