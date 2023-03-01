Jofra Archer to be available for entire duration of IPL

Team India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the IPL 2023 but Mumbai Indians have some good news to cheer upon. Jofra Archer, the English fast bowler plagued by injuries in recent times, has been confirmed as a certainty for the full season. According to a Cricbuzz report, his franchisee and the ECB will manage his workload. The partnership between Archer and Bumrah was expected to be one of the most lethal combinations of fast bowling in the IPL. Archer, the English fast bowler, and Bumrah, the Indian pace sensation, were both expected to spearhead the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. But the absence of Bumrah from the tournament is a huge blow for his teams.

Archer was part of the England ODI squad against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday when he finished with two for 37 in 10 overs. England are in Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is, which run till March 14 and after that he could be travelling to India. He is expected to be available for the five-time champions and lead their attack from their first game, against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.Archer missed out on competitive cricket for close to 18 months -- the second half of 2021 and almost full year of 2022. He played his first major competitive game for MI Cape Town, a fully owned subsidiary of the Mumbai Indians management, in the SA20 in January. He played five games in the tournament and played for England as well in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

