Josh Hazlewood joins RCB squad ahead of all important clash against CSK

Australian duo Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff have started training with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad after serving their mandatory quarantine period. The two are expected to be available for selection for the team's upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).The Bangalore-based franchise took to social media to share a few pictures from Hazlewood and Behrendorff's training session.

The two speedsters were spotted gearing up for the remaining fixtures of the season. The Faf du Plessis-led side lost their inaugural match in IPL 2022 Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they have bounced back by claiming three stunning back-to-back victories in their subsequent encounters. They have six points to their name and are fourth in the standings at this juncture of the competition. The defending champions Chennai, on the other hand, are still searching for their maiden win. With four losses, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

