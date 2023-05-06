"Just another milestone..." Virat Kohli after reaching 7,000 IPL runs during match against DC

New Delhi [India], May 6 : After achieving the landmark and 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and becoming the first player ever to do so, Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli said that it is just another milestone in his mission of doing what he is trying to do for his team, that is to win matches.

He also said it felt special to have his childhood coach and family watch him play at the ground where it all started for him as a cricketer during this record-breaking day.

With the help of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 181/4 at the end of 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

"7000 runs is just another milestone during the journey of what I am trying to do for my team. It is a nice number when you try to do something for your team," Virat said after the innings.

"(On his childhood coach watching from the stands): it is a special moment, Anushka (Sharma) is here, my family is here, my coach is here. I was honoured with getting a pavilion named after me. I started my journey here and started playing for Delhi here. I never imagined all these things would come there and there is gratitude for all this. I want to put my head down and continue to work hard," added Kohli.

On having his family in the stadium, Virat said, "I have said it from day one that having Anushka around has been special for me. Having her around and now our daughter as well. It makes make feel like normalcy is around, and cricket is a part of life but that is the real deal. It is special when she comes to watch. My brother and other family members are here as well, so it is special.

In nine matches of IPL 2023, Virat has scored 364 runs with an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of over 137. He has also scored five half-centuries in the season. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Kohli said that Lomror was "unbelievable".

"Me and Faf thought that 160 would be a good score. Mahipal came and changed the game, shifted the momentum towards us. My job was to bat deep and get those late runs, but DK (Dinesh Karthik) and Mahipal did a tremendous job as well. It gives the senior guys like me and Faf a lot of confidence at this stage of the tournament. It is a great sign for the team," concluded the batter.

Coming to the match, knocks from Virat (55 off 46 balls) Mahipal Lomror (54* in 29 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (45 in 32 balls), guided RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh took 2/21 in his three overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got a wicket each.

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.

DC is in the final position with three wins and six losses, a total of six points. RCB is in the fifth position with five wins and four losses, with a total of 10 points. Both sides had won their previous matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans respectively.

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wndu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Msh Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

