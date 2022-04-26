Justin Langer no longer candidate, to be England’s head coach, Gary Kirsten emerges top candidate

Former Australian cricketer Justin Langer, reportedly, is no longer in contention to become England’s new head coach after Ben Stokes’ name has come up as the next probable captain. However, according to Telegraph, the former Australian coach will no longer be a part of the race as the ECB worries about how well he would work with Ben Stokes, who is the leading candidate for England’s Test captaincy role. It was stated that Langer would be the right fit for the role if Joe Root had remained to be the leader of the side, as England is looking to split the duties between red-ball and white-ball format.

Earlier this month, Derek Pringle, former England cricketer had expressed his worries over Langer being pitched in as Chris Silverwood’s successor. “There was a time when English cricket slavishly sought Australian know-how but I’m not sure the desire has endured,” Pringle wrote in a column for the Metro. Gary Kirsten has emerged as the two leading contenders to become England’s new Test coach after Justin Langer dropped out of the race. Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and Ottis Gibson are three high-profile candidates who have already ruled themselves out. England has been in search of a new head coach after Chris Silverwood was sacked after the dismal show from England in the Ashes and Paul Collingwood was appointed the interim head coach for the West Indies tour. Kirsten who has coached South Africa, and India to the World Cup glory in 2011 had noted earlier about wanting to take up the role only if it is not for all formats. He added that he would consider it once the dilemma over the split coaching role gets done.

