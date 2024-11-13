Parthiv Patel Replaces Gary Kirsten as Gujarat Titans Batting Coach For IPL 2025

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have announced Parthiv Patel as their batting and assistant coach ahead of the mega auction. Parthiv replaced Gary Kirsten for the role, who left the franchise after being appointed as Pakistan's white ball team's coach. Before his move to the Gujarat Titans, Parthiv Patel was associated with the Mumbai Indians as their talent scout.

"With a distinguished 17-year career as a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Parthiv brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team," the Ahmedabad-based franchise said in the official statement. Parthiv represented multiple teams in the IPL as a player. After being first picked by Chennai Super Kings and backed as a pure batter, he's also been part of MI's title winning side and represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his last stint in the IPL, in 2018."

As the Titans prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, Parthiv's insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players' skills. Parthiv, who is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and ability to mentor young talent, will strengthen the coaching staff and contribute to player development and performance. "In his 17-year career, Parthiv featured in 25 Tests for India, 38 ODIs and a couple of T20Is.

