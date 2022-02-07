Justin Langer to be named the new head coach of England?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is likely to rope in Justin Langer as the new head coach for the men's team. ECB chief Tom Harrison recently has admitted the board will look for the best candidate while looking into the financial constraints. Speaking to inews.co.uk, he said, "We have to make the right decisions around coaching budgets. Clearly, you are coaching England. We need the best coaches available to do that.”Langer is newly available after resigning as leader of the Australia men's team following the rejection of a six-month contract extension.

Former England skipper, Nasser Hussain has backed Justin Langer to succeed Chris Silverwood.The 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia signalled the end of Silverwood's tenure after two-and-a-half years at the helm."I think there are some very good candidates," Hussain told Sky Sports. "I don't think you have to rush into it. "One thing Justin Langer knows is the weaknesses of the England side as he's just played against them. "He will know where they need improving and can work on and see them very close up. "He also knows English cricket really well. He knows Strauss really well, they are good friends and he is a top man."Langer would push some questions in that dressing room. Which is I think what they need.