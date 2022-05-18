Kane Williamson leaves IPL 2022 midway for birth of second child

Published: May 18, 2022 11:37 AM

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has left their bio-bubble to fly back to New Zealand for the birth of his child, the franchise said on Wednesday. "Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family.  The announcement came a day after Williamson led SRH to a 3-run win against Mumbai Indians to keep alive their slim hopes of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. Willamson one of the key retentions for Hyderabad has been in dismal form this season. 
 

