Kapil Dev Buys 16-Acre Land in Karjat for Rs 8 Crore

Former India team captain Kapil Dev has purchased a 16-acre land in Mograj village of Karjat taluka. The news of the land purchase broke out after he arrived at the office of the sub-registrar in Nerul on Friday (February 9). The 1983 World Cup-winning captain has purchased his second piece of land in the area. In 2022, he had purchased a 25-acre land parcel in Kothimbe village.

According to reports, the land is located around 500 meters away from Kothimbe Village and spreads on both sides of the roads near the tourist hotspot Solanpada Dam. The land was purchased from a Hedvali village farmer, Mohan Gaikar, at a cost of Rs 8 crore as per the agreement value between them.

When Kapil Dev arrived at the office of the sub-registrar regarding the land transaction on Friday, his fans greeted him with bouquets of flowers. At this time, fans gathered outside the office to catch a glimpse of him. Many people couldn't resist the temptation to take a selfie with Dev.

The government-printed ready reckoner rate for this area is Rs 9.03 crore, and Kapil Dev paid Rs 8 crore, which is higher than what the former Indian cricketer paid to the village farmer. The cricketer had to pay a higher stamp duty of Rs 1.03 crore, calculated on the basis of the government's ready reckoner price of Rs 9.03 crore, and not what he actually paid as the base price for the land. Accordingly, the registration was done, as reported by TOI.