R Praggnanandhaa has lost the Chess World Cup Final in tie-breakers against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The Indians fought hard but lost the first game in the tie-breaker.

In the second game, they decided to shake hands after the first 10 minutes. Carlsen, the winner of the contest, will take home $1,10,000 while runner-up Praggnanandhaa will take home $80,000. This is Carlsen's, a five-time Chess World Championship winner, first World Cup title. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Indian shone throughout the tournament and had a dream run.

The sports fraternity hailed Praggnanandhaa for his impressive show throughout the tournament.

The Indian Cricket legend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he applauded Praggnanandhaa for his performance in the final against Carlsen.

Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess!

Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud. ♟️🇮🇳 #FIDEWorldCup — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 24, 2023

He wrote, “Congratulations on an incredible tournament, R Praggnanandhaa! Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud.”