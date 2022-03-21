KL Rahul reveals the reason why he left Punjab Kings at the end of IPL 2021

IPL team Punjab Kings, captain KL Rahul on Monday revealed the reason why he took the decision to leave the team. Rahul who has been part of Punjab Kings for four years and scored more than 500 runs in each of the four seasons said it was a tough decision but he wanted to know what else he can do further.

“I have been with them for four years and I’ve had a great run with them. Just wanted to see what’s in store for me and if there’s a new journey for me. It was a tough call obviously. I have been attached to Punjab for a long time. I wanted to see if I can do something else,” he said.

After leaving Punjab Kings he choose Lucknow Super Giants' before the auction and also became the captain of the team, which is going to play its first match ever in the IPL. After KL Rahul left the team PBKS head coach Anil Kumble said that the franchise did want to retain him but it was Rahul's decision to leave the team.

He said, "Obviously we wanted to retain him, that is one of the reasons we chose him as captain two years back. But he decided to go into the auction. We respect that, we honour his decision. It's the player's prerogative."