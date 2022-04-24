KL Rahul scores his second 100 of IPL 2022, powers Lucknow to 168

KL Rahul produced yet another masterclass as the Karnataka batsman scored his 4 century of his IPL career. Ayush Badoni (14) hit a six each in the first three balls of the final over bowled by Riley Meredith. But the pacer came up with an excellent final three balls a wicket and three dots in it.

At the end, Rahul hit his second hundred of the season to set a 169-run target for Mumbai Indians. Regular wickets at the other end derailed KL whenever he was looking set to go all out. But he did not let that bother him and continued batting on till the end. When he had strike, he got the boundaries and biggies going but the others couldn't replicate that. Eventually he reached his second hundred against MI this season and his innings pushed LSG over 160.