KL Rahul starts practice for upcoming home ODI series against Sri Lanka

Indian opener KL Rahul has taken to the nets to practice for India's upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka at home, which will start from January 10 onwards.

The batter took to Instagram to share some visuals of his nets session.

"Right here #KLog," said the caption of the batter's post.

The opener did not have a very good 2022. After missing nearly half the year worth of action, KL has blown hot and cold ever since Asia Cup 2022. He did score some half-centuries but drew criticism from fans and some cricketers for his lack of attacking intent and his inability to fire during the most important matches for his team.

KL played four Tests last year in which he scored 137 runs at an average of 17.12, with one fifty. He has the best score of 50 in Tests.

In 10 ODIs last year, he scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with two half-centuries and the best score of 73.

In 16 T20Is in 2022, he scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62.

Overall in 30 matches last year, KL scored 822 runs at an average of 25.68, with nine half-centuries.

With Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma included in the side as possible opening choices, it would not be surprising that Rahul, who can also keep wickets, bats in the middle order at number five.

Notably, Rahul has a great record at number five. In 13 ODIs he has played at this position, he has scored 548 runs at an average of 49.81. He has one century and five half-centuries to his name at this position, with his best individual score being 112.

The first ODI will take place in Guwahati, Assam at January 10. The second ODI will take place on January 12 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The final ODI will take place at Thiruvananthapuram.

India currently is even with Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series by 1-1, with the final match set to take place on Saturday at Rajkot, Gujarat.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODI series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

