KL Rahul to captain India for Zimbabwe series

KL Rahul will lead India in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, a statement from the BCCI said on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan has been named his deputy. Earlier, in the initial 15-member squad announced by the BCCI on July 30, Rahul's name was not present and Dhawan was supposed to lead the team. However, on Thursday, the BCCI said in a statement that Rahul has been cleared to play. The three ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 20 and 22.

The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," the BCCI said in a statement.

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were not included in the squad. Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, was included in the ODI squad after his solid performance in the 2022 edition. In 14 games, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55 and hit three fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter for his side.