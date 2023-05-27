KL Rahul visits London strip club in Athiya Shetty's absence?

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2023 final after suffering an injury during the IPL 2023. Rahul already had successful surgery and is reportedly doing his rehab in London. Now news, a video of KL Rahul in an adult-themed club named Luxx Club in London has begun to surface on the internet.

In the video the cricketer can be seen alone. Rahul recently married actress Athiya Shetty who is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty.He recently posted a photo of himself with crutches on the streets of London as he awaits recovery to begin his rehab.Rahul had a forgettable outing in the IPL 2023 for LSG, as he managed 274 runs in 9 games he played with 2 fifties and a strike rate of 113.12. This was after three consecutive seasons of him scoring over 600 runs each.