Kohli recalls De Villiers' voice note on IPL retirement, says Anushka already knew it

This is the first IPL season that is going to be without RCB player AB de Villiers, he was with RCB from 2008 and 2021. He spent most of his IPL journey with RCB and shared great bond with former skipper Virat Kohli. However, in 2021 the player deicded to quit cricket career, hence retiring from IPL as well. Talking on the same Virat Kohli on Tuesday recalled the moment when he got to know about this news, Kohli spoke on RCB's official Twitter handle, he said "It is very strange, I mean. I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day, he sent me a voice note. And, I still remember we were coming back from Dubai after the World Cup, and I got this voice note, and we were driving back home. I got the voice note, I opened it and listened to it. Anushka was with me and I looked at her like this. The first thing she said was, don’t tell me. She knew."

"I kind of had the impression during the last IPL. He kept telling me, our rooms were next to each other. I want to see you for coffee one of these days. I kept getting nervous, I was like I am not sitting with you, I think there’s something coming," he added.

“He said ‘I just want to sit and chat with you, it’s been a while.’ And he never speaks like that, you know, because we interact all the time. I knew something was brewing up. It’s a very strange feeling, I got very emotional, the voice note was very emotional as well for me when he said I don’t have it in me anymore," Kohli said.