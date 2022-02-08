Kusal Mendis tests COVID-positive before departure to Australia for T20I series

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia ahead of the five-match T20I series. Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Monday (February 7) and then confirmed by a RT-PCR test later in the day.Sri Lanka's national team left for Australia on February 3. Mendis is currently in isolation as per Covid-19 protocols.The T20I series with Sri Lanka and Australia kicks off on February 11 at the SCG.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board, announced a 20-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series set to be played in Australia. The squad includes nine new names from the one that was a part of their last T20I campaign during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. The squad also includes Danushka Gunathilaka.Jeffrey Vandersay, the 31-year-old legspinner, who last played a T20I in March 2019, has been recalled to the squad, soon after being brought back into the one-day setup during the recently-concluded series against Zimbabwe at home. Batters Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis was recalled for the first time since June 2021. who had his one-year ban revoked in January.