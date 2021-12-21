Kyle Jamieson to skip IPL 2022?

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has hinted that he might skip the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. In a recent interaction with Amazon Prime Video, Jamieson stated that he has not yet decided which series he will play in future. Kyle Jamieson made his IPL debut in 2021 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the franchise signed him for a whopping INR 15 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction. Jamieson’s performance was not so impressive. He failed to justify his massive price tag. Insidesport has reported that his participation in IPL 2022 is not yet confirmed.

“What I have seen in the last two years, nobody could have foreseen and you don’t know if it would happen again. So all I would like to do is concentrate on my next series and whatever comes on from that role. Nothing really is guaranteed with what’s coming up but I guess with cricket ahead, I have to grow my game, try and take a step back and improve my skills. ”New Zealand pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson who has achieved a lot of success in his short Test career but is yet to cement his place in white ball cricket. Since making his Test debut has been part of almost all Tests New Zealand have played. In the 10 Test matches in his career, he has bagged 52 wickets and has smashed 301 runs. Notably, he picked 50 Test wickets in just 9 Tests and became the fastest New Zealand bowler to reach the 50 wickets milestone. The 26-year-old has been tremendously successful against India National Cricket Team in Test cricket and he has picked 22 wickets in just 5 games against India. He made his debut against India in Tests and has troubled Virat Kohli and co. a lot especially in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) he turned out to be a major threat for the Indian team.