Lachlan Henderson named new chairman of Cricket Australia

Dr Lachlan Henderson on Thursday was elected as the new chair of the board of directors of Cricket Australia (CA).Lachlan had played age-group cricket for Western Australia in the 1980s. Before joining Cricket Australia as a board member in 2018, Henderson had previously served as the chair of the Western Australia Cricket Association for two years. He will take over the role vacated by Earl Eddings after he had failed to secure majority support from the board in October last year. The Cricket Australia release on Thursday stated, "Dr Henderson, who will commence immediately, signalled his first priorities would be ensuring a strong, sustainable financial future for cricket, increased participation, particularly among girls and women, improved consultation with state and territory chairs and all stakeholders, and continuing to drive high standards of behaviour across the game."Freudenstein, who will be stepping down from his position with immediate effect, said: "I am delighted that Lachlan has been elected chair and would like to congratulate him on his appointment. Lachlan's extensive cricket administrative experience and impressive business background, leadership qualities, financial experience and deep understanding of the game ensures that cricket has a new chair who will continue to build unity, trust and respect across all levels of our national sport.

"He brings a combination of fresh ideas, a clear plan and broad experience together with continuity to the position, having served as a CA director for the past three years. The short-list of candidates for this role was outstanding but it was the unanimous opinion of the CA board that Lachlan was best suited to be our next chair."Speaking on his election win, Lachlan said, " "I would like to thank Richard, the other CA directors and the state chairs and boards for their support. It is a privilege and honour to be elected chair and serve our national sport."I'm really excited by the opportunities ahead. The CA board is relatively new, with seven of the nine members having been on the board for less than three and a half years, and the imminent appointment of a new independent director will bring further fresh ideas and perspectives to the board. My love of cricket began as a kid growing up in Perth and the game has always been a big part of my life, as a player, through my involvement with WA Cricket, the board of Cricket Australia and now as the elected chair."I'm looking forward to working closely with our states and territory cricket chairs and associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), our players and our partners, on how we unite and work together to ensure cricket continues to thrive into the future as Australia's favourite sport."As chair, my aim is to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at Cricket Australia and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs. Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities."Dr Henderson has extensive experience in cricket, including having played in state junior teams for WA and first grade in Perth, been chair of the Western Australian Cricket Association and a director at CA for the past three years. During his time with WA Cricket, Dr Henderson played a significant role in developing strategies to drive growth in the game, including the development of Perth Stadium and the WACA Ground Improvement Project.

