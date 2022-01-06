Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 66 today, see his best innings till now

Former cricketer and all-rounder Kapil Dev is one of the legendary player who's level no one could match even after ages, his style, his aura, and his game is iconic and evergreen. He is the first ever Indian cricket team captain who led the country to World Cup victory in the year 1983. Kapil Dev played over 250 international matches and scored 9000 runs and 700 wickets which is unbelievable.

And today on 6th January Kapil Dev turned 63, on his special day let's discuss some of his special and historic perfomances in cricket.

175*vsZIM – ODI,1983

This is one of the historical match in India, where the team won first ever World Cup, and Kapil shined like a hero in that match, he scored unbeaten 175 on 138 balls with 16 fours and 6 sixes, which was commendable. His effort helped India get to 266, and the team defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

4/30vsAUS – ODI, 1986

It was 1986 Benson & Hedges Cup against Australia. In which openers Geoff Marsh and David Boon scored 146, after which all the hopes were lasted on captain Kapil Dev and he scored 23 off just 18 balls and finished the match in his style.

8/106vsAUS – Test, 1985

At the Adelaide Oval, Dev took his last five wickets in just 21 balls, and he scored 38 runs on 48 balls, he was even declared as the man of the match.

2/44, 41*vsZIM – ODI, 1987

India was playing against Zimbabwe in this match and Dev played on 5th number, and scored unbeaten 41 off just 25 balls. He then finished the match in Kapil Dev's style.