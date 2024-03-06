“Ghar AA Jao…” Kapil Dev’s Witty Response to Jasprit Bumrah’s Nostalgic Post on Old Advertisement Goes Viral (See Tweet)

Jasprit Bumrah and Kapil Dev, two of India's pace bowling greats, shared a lighthearted exchange on social media Tuesday.

Bumrah posted a picture of an old advertisement featuring Kapil Dev, tagging the former India captain, "Look what I found, @therealkapildev paji. Your era's ad from your era."

Look what I found, @therealkapildev paji. App ke zamane mein aap ke zamane ki ad 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tmSfd70Oez — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 5, 2024

Kapil Dev, known for his jovial personality, replied, "Haha. I don't remember doing this. Kabhi ghar aa jao. Aaj ka zamana dikhata hoon (Come home sometime. I'll show you the modern era)."

Haha. I don't remember doing this. Kabhi ghar aa jao. Aaj ka zamana dikhata hoon — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) March 6, 2024

The 65-year-old Dev's playful response left fans guessing about his cryptic reference to the "modern era."

Read Also | “There Was a Guy Named Rishabh Pant”: Rohit Sharma’s Epic Reply to Ben Duckett’s Bazball Comments

The social media exchange comes as Bumrah prepares to rejoin the Indian team for the fifth and final Test against England, starting Thursday in Dharamsala.

Bumrah returns for the series finale

Bumrah is back in the Indian squad for the decisive Test against England after being rested for the previous match.

The 30-year-old pacer has been in top form since returning from a back injury last year. In the ongoing series, he has picked up 17 wickets in three Tests at an impressive average of 13.65 and a strike rate of 28.53.

Despite challenging bowling conditions, Bumrah has troubled the English batsmen throughout the series. Although India already holds an unassailable 3-1 lead, the final Test remains crucial for both teams in the World Test Championship standings.