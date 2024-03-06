“There Was a Guy Named Rishabh Pant”: Rohit Sharma’s Epic Reply to Ben Duckett’s Bazball Comments

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has delivered a witty response to England batter Ben Duckett's recent statement regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking batting approach. Duckett's remarks, made after Day 3 of the Rajkot Test, stirred controversy as he suggested that England deserved credit for encouraging Indian batters, specifically Jaiswal, to adopt an aggressive style of play.

Duckett faced criticism from Indian cricket fans for his perceived arrogance, with former England captain Nasser Hussain also weighing in, urging England batters to learn from Jaiswal's approach. However, Rohit Sharma offered a tongue-in-cheek rebuttal during a media interaction ahead of the Dharamshala Test, suggesting that Duckett might not have witnessed Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting.

"There was a guy named Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him playing," remarked Rohit Sharma.

Read Also | Rohit Sharma Urges Players to Prioritize Domestic Cricket After BCCI Excludes Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan from Central Contracts

Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional form in the ongoing Test series against England has been remarkable, characterized by his aggressive approach and ability to dominate bowlers. Jaiswal has smashed 23 sixes in four Tests, achieving the distinction of hitting over 20 sixes in a Test series. Additionally, he equaled Wasim Akram's record for the most sixes in a Test innings, with 12.

Before Jaiswal's emergence, Rishabh Pant was known for his counter-attacking style of play, often rescuing the team from precarious situations with his bold and cautious approach, establishing himself as a match-winner in Test cricket.

Read Also | IND vs ENG: England Makes Big Change in Playing XI for 5th Test Against India in Dharamsala