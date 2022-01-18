Legends League Cricket: Sehwag named skipper of India Maharaja side, Buchanan to be coach

Virender Sehwag, Misbah-Ul-Haq and Daren Sammy will be leading their respective teams in the upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC) T20 starting from January 20 in Muscat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Former explosive Indian batter Sehwag who led the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been appointed as the skipper of Indian Maharaja Team. Being a senior Indian cricketer, Sehwag had tremendous experience to lead the team and his skills will boost Indian Maharaja to give their best in LLC T20 league.

Along with Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif has been appointed as a vice captain of the team. Indian Maharaja has also appointed John Buchanan as its coach. In his tenure as a coach of Australian Team, John had given a successful results in past. He was coach of Kolkata Knight Riders on the initial days of IPL. Former Pakistan skipper Misbah will be leading the Asia Lions team in LLC T20. Asia Lions has appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as a vice captain. While 1996 ICC world cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed coach of Asia Lions.

Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will be lead the World Giants team. Sammy was the captain of St. Lucia Zouks team in Caribbean Primer League (CPL). Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum mentor for the World Giants Team.

LLC T20 Tournament Commissioner Ravi Shastri said "I can't wait to work closely with LLC T20 tournament. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in next 10 days."

Legends League Cricket (LLC) had announced its partnership with SONY Pictures Network. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) will telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as livestream the matches in India on SPN's premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.

( With inputs from ANI )

