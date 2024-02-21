Model Tania Singh Commits Suicide in Surat, IPL Player Abhishek Sharma Called for Questioning

Surat: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Abhishek Sharma has been embroiled in a controversy. Abhishek has been summoned for questioning by the local police after the suicide of famous model Tania Singh in Surat. Investigations revealed that model Tania had made the last call to 23-year-old Abhishek. In such a situation, the police are investigating the case from all angles.



Tania, 28, worked in fashion designing and modeling. She has over 10,000 followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio reads she is a disc jockey, makeup artist, and model. After Tania's suicide, the police launched an investigation in Surat. Meanwhile, the name of SRH player Abhishek Sharma came up. Investigations revealed that Abhishek was in touch with Tania Singh.

Model Tania returned home late yesterday (February 20) and then committed suicide. The model's family was shocked to learn that she had died. According to police sources, many secrets are hidden in Tania's call details in the case. Apart from this, it is also being revealed that her last call was also to Abhishek Sharma. Police are currently investigating the matter. Tania had been studying fashion design and modeling for the last one-and-a-half to two years. After Tania committed suicide, the police registered a preliminary complaint and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is currently associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He's an all-rounder. He has scored 893 runs in 47 IPL matches at a strike rate of 137.38. His highest score is 75. He has so far taken 4 half-centuries and 9 wickets in the IPL. Abhishek was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.5 crore in the 2022 IPL auction